Koroush Bagheri not happy with Ali Moradi’s candidacy in IWF

TEHRAN - The revelation of the final list of nominees running for the presidency of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) and the inclusion of Ali Moradi in the list provoked different reactions among Iranian weightlifting experts.

Moradi, president of the Islamic Republic of Iran Weightlifting Federation (IRIWF), is among eleven candidates who stand for the Presidency of the IWF, which will be held next month.

Former Iranian weightlifter, Kourosh Bagheri, believes that Moradi has taken such an action for his personal benefit.

“Imagine him – Ali Moradi - becoming the president of the International Weightlifting Federation. What positive thing do you think will happen to Iran's weightlifting? He was secretary general of the Asian Weightlifting Federation for 12 years but did not take any steps to help and improve Iran's weightlifting,” said Bagheri, who is one of the most prominent critics of the current president of the Iranian Weightlifting Federation, in his interview with Tehran Times.

“He is a powerful person in Iranian sports and in spite of the fact that he is retired and cannot legally be the president of the weightlifting federation, he continues to be president! However, his previous experience has shown and proved that he cannot succeed in international elections of weightlifting,” added Bagheri, who won the gold medal in the Men's 94 kg weight class at the 2001 World Weightlifting Championships.

“There is a lot to be said about the current condition of IRIWF, but I prefer not to talk more about Mr. Moradi's candidacy in the International Weightlifting Federation's elections. I only wish success for Iranian weightlifting in all competitions and categories,” he concluded.

Moradi has registered for the IWF elections for the positions of President, Vice President, Secretary-General, and Executive Board.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) stressed the importance of the elections, scheduled for June 25-26 in Tirana, Albania, when it sent another warning letter to the IWF.