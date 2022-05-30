Champions Esteghlal finish IPL season undefeated

TEHRAN – Esteghlal football team were held to a goalless draw by Naft Masjed Soleyman to finish 2021/22 Iran Professional League (IPL) season undefeated.

The Blues became the first Iranian team to win the title in the competition without suffering a single defeat.

In the match held ahead of 70,000 spectators in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium, Esteghlal created several goalscoring chanced but their players lacked of cutting edge.

Esteghlal, headed by Farhad Majidi, won the title after nine years with three matches remaining. The Iranian giants have won the title four times out of 21 editions. Esteghlal’s archrivals Persepolis have claimed the title seven times and Sepahan are second in the list with five titles.

Paykan and Mes Rafsanjan shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw. Sudanese forward Tito Okello scored for Paykan in the 32nd minute and Hassan Jafari leveled the score in the 60th minute.