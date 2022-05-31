There is more mistrust of American authorities: ex-Senate candidate

TEHRAN - A former U.S. Senate candidate is of the opinion that public trust in American authorities has reached its lowest level due to domestic and foreign crises.

“I believe there is more mistrust of American governmental authorities now than at any time in my life and with complete justification,” Mark Dankof tells the Tehran Times.

“In regard to our policies toward Iran driven by Israel, our government's criminal history in Ukraine, and our reckless policies toward Putin's Russia and China, if the American public finds their leadership to be rational, it will be the absolute sign that I will get out of this insane asylum for another home in the next several years if God and events allow it,” Dankof adds.

Following is the text of the interview:

Q: Could you tell us why does America is seeing such high rate of mass shootings as in Robb elementary school in Uvalde?

A: Andrew Anglin of the Unz Review has the correct analysis in my opinion of the implications of this latest tragedy involving a mass shooting in the United States in an article entitled, "Just Answer the Question, Ted: Why Do These Mass Shootings Only Happen in America."

He reminds us of the following:

America is the most “progressive” and “liberal” country in the world.

America has the world’s highest rate of prescription psychotropic drug use.

America has the world’s highest rate of untreated mental illness.

America has the ugliest manmade structures in the world, creating urban environments that are alienating and dehumanizing.

America is one of the most pornography-riddled countries, and also one of the most sexually active countries.

America has one of the highest divorce rates in the world.

America has one of the lowest marriage rates in the world.

America has the highest rate of children living in single-parent homes.

America has the least social cohesiveness as a result of being the most diverse country in the world.

Perhaps most importantly: America has a mass intelligence apparatus with a well-documented history of running utterly amoral psychological operations against their own population.

It is Anglin's last point that is the most critical for our current consideration. I absolutely agree with his analysis, "Right now, in May of 2022, we have a pretty clear picture of what is happening on the macro scale: we have a group of Jews, pederasts, and transhumanists who are working together to create a unified world government where a tiny elite minority rule over a huddled mass of landless peasants. They have infiltrated the overwhelming majority of governments. This agenda used to exist in semi-secret organizations, being published in dense texts that were not discussed in the mainstream media, but in recent years, it has for the most part come out of the shadows, largely through the World Economic Forum."

America has a mass intelligence apparatus with a well-documented history of running utterly amoral psychological operations against their own population. I will elaborate on this overwhelmingly Jewish operation to establish a New World Order based upon the successful achievement of world government via a combination of a brand of multinational corporate capitalism known as fascism, which depends on an elite controlling central banking and commodities of every conceivable description on a global basis. The methodology employed is a combination of economic subversion and sanctions, cultural subversion via Cultural Marxism in matters of radical feminism, the destruction of the traditional family unit, the adoption of LGBTQ ideology, the destruction of the influence of Orthodox, Roman Catholic, Lutheran, and Protestant Reformed teaching historically on these subjects from a Christian perspective, and support for ruthless abortion policies involving the killing of the unborn up to and including the 9th month of pregnancy and the utilization of the heinous procedure known as "Partial-Birth Abortion." This is indeed, the ideology and the game plan of the World Economic Forum and its most public luminaries, including Klaus Schwab, George Soros, Bill Gates, and their allies in Western mainstream media, NGOs, Silicon Valley social media moguls, Hollywood, and an American Deep State represented by Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, Victoria Nuland, Mitt Romney, Beto O'Rourke, and many others.

I document the bigger picture and the players involved in "Mark Dankof's Open Letter to the Russian People: Growing Older but Wiser in the Mythologies of the American Empire." My conversation with you folks on March 22nd in the Tehran Times also covers some of this history involving Ukraine and Russia specifically in "Ukraine Crisis is Due to the Fault of the United States Since the End of the Cold War." It is in Ukraine since February 24th that we see how things are approaching a critical mass in an essay by Thomas Dalton entitled, "The Jewish Hand in World War III."

This critical mass brings us to Anglin's most critical point once more: America has a mass intelligence apparatus with a well-documented history of running utterly amoral psychological operations against their own population.

These operations require the use of diversion when world events and developments begin to move in a direction adverse to the game plan of the architects of the New World Order and the World Economic Forum as the most obvious public face of such an Order. False Flags abroad or domestically and the occasional utilization of an orchestrated event via a Manchurian Candidate are well-known methods of these architects.

Thus I believe, but admittedly cannot prove, that the Uvalde tragedy is a deliberate attempt to divert American domestic public attention and the focus of the international public from the reality of the inevitable direction of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and the complete criminal incompetence of the Biden Administration, the EU, and NATO in failing to achieve the stated goals of the World Economic Forum. In my recent article for the American Freedom News entitled, "Kissinger, Zelensky, Davos, and the New World Order," I observed that:

Alexander Mercouris of The Duran recounts as only he can what is really going on at Davos with Henry Kissinger’s statements on Ukraine and Russia. It is clear that Joe Biden, Zelensky, George Soros, Klaus Schwab, the governments of the UK and the EU, and the Zio-Cons are close to being on the ropes in their panicked attempts to bring Russia into GloboHomo and the New World Order. Kissinger now urges Ukraine to “negotiate” with Russia, especially since “the stability of Europe” is at stake.

In Kissinger-speak, this really means that the survivability of the New World Order and GloboHomo is at stake.

For the record, the time for talking should be over. Putin and Russia should deal the knock-out blow to this Satanic system and all of its advocates in both the United States and the West generally. Kissinger knows that the jig is up if President Putin presses on as he should.

A Russian victory would also free up the American, British, and European nationalists to run the table on these career criminals by expunging them from their respective countries' governments and media in a backlash of mass rage at a global political elite playing around with the lives of millions of people in their insatiable desire for a supernatural power lust.

With Putin winning the military conflict in Ukraine, the economic war of attrition with the United States and the EU, and demonstrating that Russia can defeat the forces of moral and cultural subversion in an open contest, the New World Order and the World Economic Forum are indeed in a panic. The Ruble and the Russian Central Bank have withstood their machinations. The Russian Orthodox Church and its traditional stances on Christian morality stand proud and tall against Soros and Company. China, Russia, and Iran have solidified economic and military strategies against the enemy. The Biden Administration has brought energy and food prices to new heights in America and an obeisant UK and EU. The Democratic Party is facing disaster in the fall 2022 elections and Biden in 2024. In such a scenario, diversion is an absolute must. We have seen it twice recently: Once in the illegally leaked Supreme Court memo on the abortion-related Roe v Wade case and the prospect of the 1973 decision being overturned.

And now we have the second diversion in the Uvalde mass shooting in Texas, just before the NRA National Convention in Houston, just before Memorial Day weekend in the United States, and in a political climate where the Biden Administration and the World Economic Forum may face catastrophic setbacks, even as the Russiagate Fraud and the Steele Dossier Fraud continue to unravel, threatening the exposure of Hillary Clinton, the DNC, Fusion GPS, and the late John McCain in a narrative that has now brought the United States to the brink of collapse in a possible war with Russia, China, and Iran it cannot possibly win.

The final and most critical point I can make is this: The Biden Administration and the World Economic Forum since burgeoning outrage over their increasing public exposure and evil agenda. In Europe, the ability of people to resist the hijacking of their countries, their governments, and their livelihoods is open to question. But in the United States, Biden, Soros, Schwab and Company know that the public presently has the ability to fight back in an open revolt. They are trying to remove this capability in any way they can. They will discover they cannot, any more than Vladimir Putin and the Russian people are going to allow a Jewish Drag Queen Comedian in Kiev, or the World Economic Forum elites to destroy their lives and the sovereignty of their Motherland. This is why I firmly support Putin's decision to invade the Donbass as legitimate protection of his nation's national security, even as his victory would give new impetus to American and European nationalist resistance to The Cabal. I stated this clearly in my recent op-ed entitled, "The Chicago Way is the Only Way to Defeat the New World Order."

This critical mass brings us to Anglin's most critical point one more time: America has a mass intelligence apparatus with a well-documented history of running utterly amoral psychological operations against their own population.

Is Uvalde that operation? Is it another Operation Northwoods? Oklahoma City? 9-11 as I discussed years ago with Kourosh Ziabari? Anglin can't prove it. Neither can I. But we smell the usual stench coming out from underneath the well-worn carpet.

Q: Criticism has deepened over the protracted police response to the Uvalde School massacre. Officials have also failed to adequately explain their actions. What is your comment?

A: It is apparently the case that the Response Commander made a terrible error in judgment and a bad decision based on that misjudgment. He believed that the situation had moved from that of an Active Shooting scenario to that of a Barricaded Suspect. Hence he waited for more backup, believing the shooting phase had concluded. It hadn't. More children were killed as a result of the failure to storm the gunman and to perforate him with massive police gunfire. Andrew Anglin raises another disturbing point: There are credible reports that the FBI knew of this gunman, his profile, and the threat posed by this mentally disturbed individual and did not act on the information. I have seen a disturbing but unconfirmed allegation on Vkontakte that the 18-year-old suspect had 2 new AR-15 rifles worth almost $5000, plus ammunition, optics with body armor, and a $70,000 Ford F-250 pickup truck while under psychiatric care. Where is the mainstream media in investigating everything about this gunman and asking the most pressing questions? Or is repeating the gun confiscation mantras of the Zio-GloboHomo Left their only mission on television and in print?

Q: Republicans like Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) blame many societal factors — but not guns — for the wave of mass shootings in the U.S. Are they on the right side?

A: Cruz is absolutely correct on this point. But if I were he, I'd be in hiding. He voted for the $40 billion dollar aid/loan package fraud to Zelensky and Ukraine. Ex-CIA analyst Larry Johnson gives us the real story of this nonsense in an article on May 24th entitled, "The Truth About the $40 Billion Ostensibly Being Spent to Arm Ukraine."

Q: Despite promises by Democrats, it seems that there is no real motive to control gun bearing in the U.S. What are the main causes of such a failure?

A: The majority of the public does not want the radical gun control and confiscation agenda posed by an increasingly Marxist Democratic Party and the GloboHomo elites of the World Economic Forum. They want common-sense policies on involuntary incarceration of known violent psychiatric threats to the community, life imprisonment without parole and capital punishment of those who have taken human life unlawfully, and for a government that gave them 9-11, Bush's War on Terror, the illegitimate invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan, COVID-19 Shutdowns, and the War on Putin to get lost and to get out of their daily lives. I concur.

Q: How do the American people see the decisions and policies adopted by the authorities? Do they seem rational to the American public?

A: I believe there is more mistrust of American governmental authorities now than at any time in my life and with complete justification. And in regard to our policies toward Iran driven by Israel, our government's criminal history in Ukraine, and our reckless policies toward Putin's Russia and China, if the American public finds their leadership to be rational, it will be an absolute sign that I will get out of this insane asylum for another home in the next several years if God and events allow it.



