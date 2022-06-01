FM Amir Abdollahian invited to China

TEHRAN — In a meeting on Tuesday, External Security Commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Cheng Guoping invited Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian to visit his country.

The two officials also exchanged views over the latest state of the strategic partnership between Iran and China and its implementation.

Cheng extended the greetings of his country’s foreign minister, Wang Yi, to Amir Abdollahian and also his invitation of Iran’s chief diplomat to visit China.

He also expressed satisfaction with the rising trend of strategic ties between Tehran and Beijing.

For his part, Amir Abdollahian underlined the necessity of strengthening the growing trend of relations.

He also said cooperation between Iran and China at international organizations is a key aspect of ties.

Amir Abdollahian also described close consultations between the two sides as “important.”

The two also exchanged views about regional and international cooperation and other issues of mutual interest.

