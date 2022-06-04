Turkmenistan stun Iran at 2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup

TEHRAN - Turkmenistan came back from a goal down to register a historic 2-1 win over 10-man Iran in Group A of the AFC U23 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2022 on Saturday.

Turkmenistan’s Arzuvguly Sapargulyyev cancelled out Alireza Bavieh’s opener before Ahmet Teymur Charyyev scored the winner as the debutants bounced back from their opening day defeat against Uzbekistan to record their first ever victory in the tournament.

Iran, who opened their campaign with a 1-1 draw with Qatar, will have to defeat Uzbekistan on Tuesday to stay in the competition while Turkmenistan will qualify for the quarter-finals with a win over Qatar.