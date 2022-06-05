Over 2.4m tons of basic goods transported from Imam Khomeini port in 2 months

TEHRAN- As announced by a provincial official, over 2.4 million tons of basic commodities were transported from Imam Khomeini port, in the southwestern Khuzestan province, during the first two months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-May 21).

Mohammad Joulanejad, the director-general of the province’s Road Transportation and Maintenance Department, also said that there is 2.1 million tons of basic commodities in Imam Khomeini port, of which 700,00 tons can be moved.

As previously announced by Adel Deris, the director-general of Khuzestan’s Ports and Maritime Department, loading and unloading of goods in Imam Khomeini port rose 17 percent during the previous Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20), as compared to the preceding year.

The official said that 45.976 tons of commodities were loaded and unloaded in this port during the past year.

He also stated that the annual loading and unloading of non-oil goods in Imam Khomeini port increased 11 percent to stand at 29 million tons.

He further announced that 16.665 million tons of oil products were loaded and unloaded in the port during the previous year, with four million tons growth from its preceding year.

