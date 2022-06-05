Economy minister attends IsDB Group annual meeting

TEHRAN – Iranian Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Ehsan Khandouzi attend the 2022 Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group Annual Meetings which were held during June 1-4 in Egypt.

Khandouzi met with his counterparts from several countries including Indonesia and Qatar as well as IsDB Chairman Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser on the sidelines of the event, IRIB reported.

As reported, during the meeting of the economy minister with his Indonesian counterpart, the officials discussed the ways for cooperation in the field of basic goods supply.

Also, in the meeting with Al Jasser, various issues including the challenges in the way of the cooperation of the Islamic Republic of Iran with the Islamic Development Bank were discussed.

A technical meeting was also held between the Iranian delegation and the delegation from Iraq and avenues of mutual cooperation with the bank were discussed.

The Boards of Governors and the General Assemblies of the IsDB Group members held their Annual Meetings to discuss development issues and institutional matters. The theme of this year’s annual meeting was “Beyond Recovery: Resilience and Sustainability”.

An iconic Private Sector Forum, an opportunity for networking and establishing business relationships and partnerships, was also held in conjunction with the Annual Meetings.

The Islamic Development Bank is a multilateral development finance institution that is focused on Islamic finance for infrastructure development and is based in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. There are 57 shareholding member states in this bank with the largest single shareholder being Saudi Arabia.

Iran is the third-biggest shareholder of the bank having a 9.3 percent share after Algeria.

EF/MA