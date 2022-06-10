Domestic firms supply 85% of Iran’s gas pressure station equipment

TEHRAN - Managing Director of Iran Gas Engineering and Development Company (IGEDC) Reza Noshadi has said 85 percent of the equipment used in the country’s natural gas pressure boosting stations is supplied by domestic manufacturers, Shana reported.

Speaking on the sidelines of a Project Management Professional (PMP) conference in Tehran, Noshadi noted that Iran is also completely self-sufficient in constructing natural gas pipelines.

He further stressed the importance of proper management in the gas industry projects for benefiting from the capacities of the country’s domestic manufacturers, saying: “The outlook defined for Iran Gas Engineering and Development Company is to become a world-class project-oriented organization and achieving this goal requires mastery of project management knowledge and its full implementation in projects.”

Back in February, IGEDC announced the implementation of 12 gas pressure boosting projects across the country.

According to Samad Rahimi, IGEDC operator of gas pressure boosting station projects, 90 percent of the equipment used in these projects including air conditioners, air compressors, valves and fittings, scrubbers, electrical equipment, instruments, etc. were provided by domestic manufacturers.

According to the official, Iran Gas Engineering and Development Company has played a significant role in the indigenization of the knowledge for the production of the above-mentioned turbines and the development of turbine manufacturers such as MAPNA and OTC increases employment for engineers and skilled workforce.

Going hand in hand with the oil industry, the Iranian gas sector has been enjoying drastic technological advances in recent years, and numerous knowledge-based companies, research centers, and institutes have become active to help the industry reach its goals of self-sufficiency.

The growth in the mentioned sector is so fast-pacing that according to the former Head of the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) Hassan Montazer Torbati the country’s gas industry will become completely self-sufficient by 2024.

Achieving the knowledge for the production of equipment and materials needed in the gas industry saves Iran over $19 million every year, an official with NIGC said in May 2021.

EF/MA