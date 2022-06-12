Saeid Alihosseini named Iran weightlifting coach

TEHRAN - Saeid Alihosseini was named as new head coach of Iran weightlifting team on Sunday.

The 2017 World Championships silver medalist has replaced Mohammadhossein Barkhah in the Iranian team.

Barkhah was sacked last week following a dispute with Iran weightlifting federation president Ali Moradi.

Alihosseini has most recently worked as head coach of Iran junior team.

The Iran weightlifting team prepare for the Islamic Solidarity Games in Turkey.