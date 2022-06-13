Government warns Israel, says security of Iranians are red line

TEHRAN— Iranian government spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi said on Monday that security of the Iranian citizens is Tehran’s red line.

In an interview with the Tasnim news agency, Bahadori Jahromi pointed to the recent provocative and hostile moves of the Israeli regime, saying, “The nature of the usurper Zionist regime was and is clear, and the illegitimate establishment of this regime is based on terror, terrorism, oppression and murder, and its continuation is based on this terrorist nature.”

Therefore, he added, the position of Iran towards such a regime is clear and there will be no change in Tehran’s stance.

The government spokesman went on to say that “naturally it is expected that international organizations will have a clear position on such illegitimate natures and a clear action against the illegal and terrorist acts of such a regime in order to remove the shadow of the destructive effects and actions of this evil regime from the region.”

Bahadori Jahromi then stated that the red line of the Islamic Republic is the security of its citizens, and in order to maintain security and safeguard the security of the public, Iran will take any necessary measures as a reciprocal action against any external act by this regime.

Israel has tacitly acknowledged that it assassinated Iranian Colonel Sayyad Khodaei in downtown Tehran on May 22.

