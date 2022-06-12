Iran FM denounces Israeli air strike on Damascus airport

TEHRAN- After Friday's attack on the Damascus International Airport, Iran’s foreign minister sharply denounced Israel's repeated aggression against Syria, reiterating its unwavering support for the Arab country.

Hossein Amir Abdollahian made the statement during a phone call with his Syrian counterpart Faisal al-Mekdad on Friday, hours after the Israeli airstrike.

The Islamic Republic has always supported the Syrian government and people, and would do so in the future, Iran's top diplomat pointed out.

He said that Israel's constant strikes on Syria's infrastructure were not only a violation of the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity, but also against international law, humanitarian conventions, and principles.

Amir Abdollahian went on to say that the silence by the international community and regional organizations in the face of Israeli aggressions is “pathetic and reprehensible”.

The Syrian official, for his part, conveyed his country's appreciation to the Islamic Republic and stated that the Syrian people will continue to oppose the occupation and aggression of the Tel Aviv regime.

Syria and the Zionist regime are implicitly at war because of Israeli occupation of Syria's Golan Heights, which began in 1967 and continues to this day.

The regime has a large military presence in the occupied region, which it utilizes as a launchpad for strikes on Syrian land.

After 2011, when Syria was engulfed by foreign-backed terrorism, the regime's strikes on Syria grew considerably in magnitude and regularity.

In response to Friday's airstrike, Mekdad said the Israeli regime officials resort to such desperate measures to disrupt regional peace and security in order to divert attention away from its internal crises.

He went on to say that the strikes were aimed to bolster the remains of Takfiri terrorist groups like Daesh and al-Nusra Front, but the aggression would be in vain.

The Syrian official added that such invasions would only enhance the Syrian government's and people's will to fight occupation and terrorism.

Following the Israeli airstrike, Syria's Al-Watan daily reported that all flights at the airport had been halted.

According to the newspaper, the attack caused some damage to the airport's runway.

The official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) also reported the airport's closure, but said it was due to a technical problem.

Also, for the second time this week, Syrian air defenses intercepted Israeli military missiles fired at locations south of the capital Damascus, bringing down the majority of them.

Last month, Syria requested the UN to clearly condemn the Israeli regime's repeated bombardments on the Arab country.

Syria's Foreign Ministry wrote to the UN secretary-general and the president of the UN Security Council expressing hope that they would “adopt a clear position on the Israeli attacks on Syrian sovereignty.”

