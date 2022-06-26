Iranian Army will soon unveil new missiles with 300km range

TEHRAN — Iran will soon unveil missiles with a 300km range, deputy commander of the Army aerial defense force announced on Sunday.

Addressing Armed Forces staff, including the IRGC and the police, Brigadier General Alireza Elhami said the only way to overcome all sanctions and threats is to empower all sectors, especially the military.

Commanders, officials and managers in different sectors should take unanimous steps towards the goals of the Islamic establishment, he suggested.

Elhami added, “Synergy and coordination between the various parts of the system is definitely a thorn in the enemies' eyes and will make the country to progress.”

“Increasing the missile capability of the Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps” is one of the requirements for deterrence power and protecting national interests, the military official pointed out, stating that Iran shall not depend on any country in the field of strategic issues.

Elhami said the development of missile power is a symbol of self-confidence and reliance on domestic power and knowledge.

The military official went on to say that today observation, identification and tracking of all planes, drones and fighters in aerial borders, especially in the Persian Gulf region, is not Tehran’s concern.

He said, “The production of completely indigenous radar with a range of 3,000 kilometers, as well as the superiority of various drones over an altitude of more than 47,000 feet in the Army aerial defense force promise decisive control and moment-by-moment observation in the aerial borders of our country.”

The military official added the Army’s aerial defense force has exceptional cooperation with scientists and academic institutions in the field of defense technology, artificial intelligence, cognitive sciences, quantum physics, cyber defense, electronic warfare and other areas of collaboration.