Top commander: Iranian radar system detecting all enemy movements

TEHRAN- Commander of the Iranian Air Defense Force has emphasized the Islamic Republic’s great military might and deterrent capacity and asserted that the Air Defense Force can track even the smallest moves of adversaries within a range of 3,000 km.

Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard said the Air Defense Force is now outfitted with radars with a range of 3,000 kilometers, which is uncommon in the globe.

"The Air Defense Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran has taken significant steps in recent years to strengthen national security," General Sabahifard stated.

The senior commander went on to say, "Now we have reached a position where we openly declare that all the equipment and systems employed are produced by brilliant Iranian youngsters and we do not use any equipment from elsewhere."

The enemies could never have imagined Iran’s deterrence strength would be this strong, he said, adding that any breach of Iranian airspace will result in a "severe and catastrophic retribution".

"If the adversaries could strike us, they would render the Islamic Republic of Iran's airspace insecure, but they never can," Sabahifard pointed out.

And this is because of the military's ability to discourage potential attackers and its arsenal of weapons, he remarked.

The top commander pointed out that Iranian drones are capable of being equipped with high-speed rate needed to attack the targets.

Iranian military authorities emphasize that Tehran's ability to repel its adversaries has caused them to be more circumspect in their moves and that all of their assets are within the range of Tehran's weaponry. They caution that if Iran had malicious intents, it was capable of attacking the enemy's sensitive and important interests anywhere.

Iran has achieved self-sufficiency in the production of key military systems and equipment in recent years and has made significant advancements in the defense industry.

In September, the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Defense Force (IRIADF) presented Alborz, a homegrown version of a cutting-edge 3D radar that can identify and intercept long-range stealth flying objects with a small radar cross-section.

According to reports, the system can identify 300 targets at once and has a range of 450 kilometers (248 miles).

Later, the IRIADF presented the Kashef-99 (Discoverer-99) 3D phased-array radar system, which can see tiny flying objects.

According to reports, Kashef-99 has a detection range of 12 kilometers and can simultaneously find hundreds of targets (7.4 miles).

Khalij-e Fars (Persian Gulf) and Moraqeb (Observer), two indigenously developed strategic phased-array radar systems, were launched by Iran in April of last year at the presence of General Sabahifard and Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, the commander of the Iranian Army.

The long-range and strategic Khalij-e Fars radar is a 3D phased-array system. It can detect both conventional and radar-eluding objects, as well as ballistic missiles, and has a detection range of more than 800 kilometers (497 miles).

Moraqeb can track small targets at low and intermediate altitudes, as well as drones and flying objects that avoid radar, and it has an operational range of 400 kilometers (248 miles).