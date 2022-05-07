Iran drones non-negotiable: MP

TEHRAN – An Iranian lawmaker has said that Iran is a regional power in the field of drones, and the United States must know that these capabilities are not subject to discussion or stopping.

The lawmaker, Mohammad Hasan Asafari, said in remarks that the Iranian drones have the ability to fly long, carry ammunition, photograph and take pictures, and are also able to hide from the radar detectors of stealth planes, according to IRNA.

He continued, "The Iranian drones are capable of breaching the Zionist missile dome system, and they cannot be intercepted, and this worries the Zionists, and they have a high ability to depict Iran's military preparations in the Persian Gulf."