Army: We will destroy Tel Aviv, Haifa in case of any wrong move

TEHRAN – The Iranian Army’s Ground Forces commander on Tuesday warned leaders of the Israeli regime that in case of making any wrong move, Iran will pulverize Tel Aviv and Haifa, referring to the remarks of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

“By the order of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, we will raze Tel Aviv and Haifa with any wrong move of the enemy,” Brigadier General Kiomars Heydari asserted.

Heydari added, “The usurper Zionist regime has occupied Muslim lands and these lands will return to Islam in less than 25 years.”

The top army official went on to say that “the military and defense achievements of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran are a ‘thorn’ in the enemies' eyes.”

All units of the Army are being equipped with precision-guided, long-range and smart weapons, adding that the range of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) and operational missiles of the Army has increased, the commander underlined.

Referring to the Army’s secret underground drone shown off recently, Heydari said, “All this equipment is to respond to the stupid aggressions of the enemies of the Islamic Revolution, and the light weapons of the ground forces are being ‘changed, updated and localized.’”