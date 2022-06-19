Iran’s quest for military self-reliance unstoppable: senior MP

TEHRAN – A senior Iranian lawmaker has said that the Islamic Republic is making efforts to achieve self-reliance in meeting its military needs and these efforts are unstoppable.

Commenting on Iran’s self-reliance in producing military equipment especially air defense gears, Ali Alizadeh said, “Iranians' access to peaceful defense technologies relies on the knowledge of the youth of this country.”

Pointing to Iran's high status in producing drones, missiles and other equipment, the member of the Parliament’s presiding board said, “In fact, there are few countries that can produce these products and equipment, and the Islamic Republic is one of them.”

Stating that Iran's independence and military and defense self-sufficiency are “unstoppable”, he said, “In fact, we are witnessing the strengthening of the defense force as well as the continuous updating of the Armed Forces in accordance with the internal needs of our country.”

Alizadeh made the remarks to the Islamic Consultative Assembly News Agency (ICANA).

Iran is making efforts to promote its military capabilities in various fields. On Saturday, Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani unveiled plans to update and modernize Iran’s naval fleet in proportion to regional threats, according to Tasnim.

He paid a visit to the coastal province of Hormozgan in southern Iran to observe the process of manufacturing the latest homegrown destroyers, military vessels and submarines.

Highlighting Iran’s geopolitical position in the region and the strategic importance that the Persian Gulf has for the Islamic Republic, he said, “The Defense Ministry will update and furnish the naval fleet of the Armed Forces proportional to the needs of the Armed Forces and the regional threats across all territorial waters.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran considers the presence of aliens and the ultra-regional forces as the cause of insecurity in the region,” the defense minister added.