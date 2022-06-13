Venezuelan first lady meets with Iranian VP for women's affairs

TEHRAN- Cilia Flores, Venezuela's first lady, met with Ensieh Khazali, Iran's Vice-President for Women and Family Affairs, and a group of female social and political activists in Tehran.

The meeting, which was held at Tehran's Saadabad Palace, was also attended by deputies of Venezuela's foreign minister.

Flores stated at the meeting that resistance is a regular topic of conversation between Venezuelan and Iranian women.

She also praised the people of her country for resisting U.S. unilateral sanctions and pressure, calling resistance the only option to stand up and grow. The first lady also expressed joy at being in Iran and knowing about the talents of Iranian women.

For her part, Khazali hailed the Venezuelan people, particularly the ladies, while referring to Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, and his emphasis that the cost of resistance is less than the cost of compromise and surrender.

She emphasized the essential role of women in all sorts of wars by citing Iranian women's resistance during various times of military-political-economic warfare.

The two parties emphasized the need to continue talks and establishing a memorandum of agreement for operational steps.

On the formal invitation of his Iranian counterpart, the Venezuelan president and his high-ranking accompanying entourage visited Tehran on Friday afternoon for a two-day visit.

Maduro met with Ebrahim Raisi, the Iranian President, and Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

Raisi and Maduro inked a 20-year collaboration pact aimed at increasing bilateral cooperation in a variety of spheres.