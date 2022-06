TEHRAN – Iran were defeated against India 83-78 in the 2022 FIBA U16 Asian Championship on Saturday.

Mohammad Amini scored 27 points for Iran and Harsh Dagar earned 25 points for India.

Iran will meet the Philippines for the seventh place on Sunday.

Japan, Australia, New Zealand and Lebanon booked their place at the 2022 FIBA U17 Basketball World Cup which will be played from July 2-10 in Malaga, Spain.