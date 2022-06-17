Iran fail to qualify for 2022 FIBA U17 Basketball World Cup

TEHRAN – Iran lost to New Zealand 72-66 on Friday and failed to book a place in the 2022 FIBA U16 Asian Championship semifinals.

Mohammadamin Khosravi scored 26 points for Iran, while Nic Book and Dante Matakatea scored 17 points for New Zealand each.

Iran will play India on Saturday for the 5–8th place.

Japan, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea booked their place at the 2022 FIBA U17 Basketball World Cup which will be played from July 2-10 in Malaga, Spain.