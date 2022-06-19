Iran come eighth in 2022 FIBA U16 Asian Championship

TEHRAN – Iran lost to the Philippines 95-87 on Sunday and finished in eighth place in the 2022 FIBA U16 Asian Championship

Mohammadamin Khosravi topscored the match with 28 points and Alexander Svetoslav Konov scored 18 points for the Philippines.

Japan and Australia will play in the final match while Lebanon face New Zealand in the bronze medal match.

Iran started the campaign with a 66–37 win over Indonesia and then defeated Lebanon 73-56 in Group B.

Iran suffered three successive losses against New Zealand 72-66, India 83-78 and the Philippines 95-87.

Japan, Australia, New Zealand and Lebanon have booked their place at the 2022 FIBA U17 Basketball World Cup which will be played from July 2-10 in Malaga, Spain.