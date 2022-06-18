Iran to EU: Durable deal entails US, E3 abandon contradictory behaviors

TEHRAN - Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian told EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Saturday that Iran welcomes “logical talks” that would lead to results, but it is “essential” that the United States and the European trio (E3) abandon their “contradictory” approaches.

“Tehran has always welcomed result-oriented logical negotiations, but to achieve a good and durable deal it is essential that other sides abandon their paradoxical and contradictory behaviors,” Amir Abdollahian stated in open reference to the adoption of the IAEA Board of Governors’ resolution against Iran.

This is the first telephone conversation between Amir Abdollahian and Borrell since the 35-nation board adopted the censure resolution.

The resolution, adopted on June 8, was drafted by the U.S. and the European trio of Britain, France and Germany.

“After the issuance of the resolution in the Agency’s Board of Governors we showed that we will not back down from the rights of the Iranian nation and if the U.S. wants to continue its unconstructive behavior, it will face with our proper response,” Amir Abdollahian added.

However, the Iranian chief diplomat said, Iran “still believes that diplomacy is the best and the most appropriate path and solution” to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

“Iran has never departed from the negotiation table and that is why it has always put forward important initiatives for reaching a favorable deal. But negotiation must produce results,” Amir Abdollahian asserted.