IRCS ready to share experiences on climate change, relief and rescue

TEHRAN – The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) is ready to share its experiences in the field of climate change, relief and rescue, the IRCS head, Pir Hossein Kolivand, said on the sidelines of the 23rd session of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies General Assembly in Geneva.

Kolivand met separately with the secretary-general of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), Jagan Chapagain, and the Asia-Pacific regional director for the IFRC, Alexander Matheou.

In the meeting with Chapagain, he said that the IRCS has valuable experiences in the field of climate change and is ready to act as a consultant on climate change, given the many different actions it has taken inside Iran.

The Iranian Red Crescent Society is ready for active participation and taking over the responsibility of the Innovation Committee as well as the knowledge management of the International Federation, he added.

The IRCS has taken numerous missions in international disasters and incidents helping the people of Afghanistan, Palestine, Iraq, Southeast Asia, Lebanon, Somalia, and Yemen. Chapagain also welcomed these proposals and stated that they will be seriously considered and followed up by the Secretariat of the Federation.

Kolivand further suggested that Matheou hold a meeting with the presence of Iranian knowledge-based companies and the federation in the field of production and presentation plans related to Iran’s latest achievements in the field of relief rescue equipment to use these achievements internationally.

Matheou also welcomed the idea to convene a meeting to learn about Iran's latest achievements in the production of emergency relief equipment.

An Iranian delegation headed by Kolivand attended the 23rd session of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies General Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland from June 19 to 21.

In 2005, the IRCS received the Henry Davison Award for outstanding humanitarian services, and the IRCS initiative of volunteers was selected as the best project (out of 50 projects from 45 national societies), by the General Assembly of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

In addition to offering services to the victims of natural disasters in the country, it has taken numerous missions in international disasters and incidents helping the people of Afghanistan, Palestine, Iraq, Southeast Asia, Lebanon, Somalia, and Yemen.

IFRC praises IRCS

In May, IFRC head Francesco Rocca said the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has done its best in providing support to refugees despite U.S. sanctions and international pressures.

Rocca made the remarks in a meeting in Tehran with Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber and the director-general of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Robert Mardini.

“We are well aware that the Government of the Islamic Republic, despite sanctions and political pressures, has never stopped supporting the Red Crescent Society and is one of the few governments that has always had the full support of the Society,” Rocca stated.

Expanding cooperation with the IRCS is one of the policies and priorities of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, and today we proudly announce that Iran, as the educational hub of this international organization, is transferring its experiences to other countries and aid workers worldwide, he highlighted.

Mardini appreciating the actions of the Islamic Republic in helping the displaced and war victims in the region despite international sanctions and pressures stressed that “We will not allow sanctions to hinder the provision of services and cooperation between the IRCS and the ICRC, and we will announce complaint wherever necessary.”

FB/MG