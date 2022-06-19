Argentine president: Grounded Venezuelan Boeing not tied to Iran

TEHRAN — Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez said on Saturday that a cargo jet carrying Iranian and Venezuelan crew members had been grounded due to fueling issues, not any supposed connection to Iran's elite Quds Force.

The Venezuelan airliner has "no irregularities," Fernandez told Radio 10, adding that the only issue is refueling issues caused by the United States’ sanctions against Venezuela.

According to reports, the Boeing 747 freight plane is carrying vehicle parts. Its 14 Venezuelan and five Iranian crew members have been barred from leaving the nation while an inquiry is conducted.

On June 6, the jet arrived in Argentina from Mexico, then attempted to fly to Uruguay two days later, but was denied admission.

Interior Minister Luis Alberto Heber of Uruguay said his country had received a "formal warning from Paraguayan intelligence."

The jet then returned to Argentina, where it has since been grounded.

The plane is owned by Emtrasur, a subsidiary of Venezuela's Conviasa, which is sanctioned by the U.S. According to Iranian officials, Conviasa purchased the plane from Mahan Air in Tehran last year.



