Monthly red meat production increases 11% yr/yr

TEHRAN- Statistical Center of Iran (SCI) announced that production of red meat in Iran stood at 50,761 tons in the second month of the current Iranian calendar year (April 21-May 21), showing 11 percent growth compared to the same month in the past year.

The SCI’s report said that beef and veal had the lion’s share in the country’s red meat output during the second month with 25,295 tons, followed by lamb and mutton with 21,331 tons, goat meat with 3,141 tons, and red meat from other livestock with 994 tons.

As reported, the amount of red meat supply in the official slaughterhouses of the country in the second month of this year has also risen eight percent compared to the first month.

Iran is among the leading consumers of red meat in the West Asia region with lamb being the most sought after.

However, the consumption per person is around a third of what is normally seen in countries like the U.S. and Australia, mainly due to the prohibition of pork in Islamic law.

The major part of Iran’s red meat imports comes from countries like Brazil, where Iranian supervisors directly control culling methods to ensure they comply with religious rules.

