Tough challenge lies ahead of Iran in VNL Week 2

TEHRAN – Iran will face winless Bulgaria Tuesday night in Week 2 of the 2022 Volleyball Nations League (VNL).

Iran had a lackluster performance in Week 1, where the Persians lost to the Netherlands and Japan and defeated Australia and China.

In Week 2, Behrouz Ataei’s men will have a tough task since they will play hosts Bulgaria, and powerhouses the U.S. and Brazil as well as Canada.

Iran are schedule to play the U.S on Thursday, while meet Brazil and Canada on Friday and Saturday, respectively in Pool 4.

This will be the second of three competition weeks to make up the men’s Preliminary Round. All matches count towards the general standings, which will determine the seven teams set to join hosts Italy at the Finals in Bologna from July 20 through 24.