Iran brush off the U.S. in 2022 VNL

TEHRAN - Iran defeated the U.S. in straight sets (25-18, 29-27, 27-25) in Week 2 of 2022 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) on Thursday.

Amin Esmaeilnezhad scored 20 points for Iran and Torey Defalco earned 13 points for the U.S. in the match.

Iran are scheduled to meet Brazil Friday night in Pool4.

All matches count towards the general standings, which will determine the seven teams set to join hosts Italy at the Finals in Bologna from July 20 through 24.