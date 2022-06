TEHRAN – Bulgaria swept past Iran in straight sets (25-19, 25-23, 26-24) in Week 2 of 2022 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) on Tuesday.

Bulgarian hitter Aleksandar Nikolov tallied 20 points, while Iran’s Amin Esmaeilnezhad scored 17 points.

Iran are schedule to play the U.S on Thursday,

Behrouz Ataei’s side will meet Brazil and Canada on Friday and Saturday, respectively in Pool 4.