Promising future ahead of Iran volleyball team

TEHRAN - Iran volleyball team registered the U.S. side's first defeat Thursday night in Pool 4 of the 2022 Volleyball Nations League, courtesy of excellent performance of their young players.

Young players namely, Amin Esmaeilnezhad, Amirhossein Esfandiar, Mahdi Jelveh, Amirreza Sarlak, Amirhossein Toukhteh and Morteza Sharifi have a bright future ahead and have shown that they are ready to fill vacancy of stars Saeid Marouf, Mohammad Mousavai, Amir Ghafour, Shahram Mahmoudi and Farhad Ghaemi and.

Iran volleyball team have more other stars including Javad Karimi, Meysam Salehi, Poria Yali and Aliasghar Mojarad, who have not been invited to the national team due to the injury, could be added to the team.

Iran coach Behrouz Ataei was under huge pressure after losing to the Netherlands, Japan and Bulgaria but he made a splash by sweeping powerhouses the U.S. in the competition.

Iran volleyball federation's long term is to win a medal in wothe rld championship and Olympic Games and has invested heavily in young generation.

Iran volleyball team will likely suffer more defeats in the upcoming competitions but the federation has chosen the right path.

There is a promising future ahead of Iran volleyball.