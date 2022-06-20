Persian translations of latest children’s literature ready for publication 

TEHRAN – Prolific Iranian translator Sheida Ranjbar has said that her renditions of several of the latest offerings from the world literature are ready for publication.

She told the Persian service of Honaronline on Monday that her translation of American author Kim Ventrella’s 2020 book “Hello, Future Me” will be published by Iranban.

The book tells the story of eleven-year-old June, a girl who tries to stop her parents’ divorce using her super planning skills, magic and a little help from her future self.

“My challenge with this story was to conjure up all the raw honesty I had never processed regarding my own situation, while adding light, humor, fantasy and sparkly magic,” Ventrella has previously said.

She added that the novel isn’t autobiographical, but it did allow her to explore a side of her past she had previously ignored, and noted, “I wanted to be aspirational, while at the same time staying real and facing issues head-on.”

The Persian rendition of American writer Rebecca Bender’s three-volume series “Giraffe and Bird” by Ranjbar will be published by Bazi va Andisheh Publications.

“This series is about a giraffe and a bird, which always seem to be quarrelling with each other, however, they know that they need each other,” Ranjbar said.

Earlier in 2021, Bazi va Andisheh Publications published her translation of Hrefna Bragadottir’s novel “Baxters Book” about self-confidence.

Ranjbar is also the translator of “I Love You, Michael Collins” by Lauren Baratz-Logsted. The book has recently been released by the Shahre Qalam publishing house.

“The novel, in fact, illustrates the loneliness of young adults in the modern world,” said Ranjbar, whose rendition of “Scorpions”, a young adult novel written by Walter Dean Myers, has been published by Peydayesh.

“‘Scorpions’ is really gruesome and compelling, forcing readers to feel empathy towards its characters,” she said.

A Persian translation of Irish writer Eoin Colfer’s young adult novel “Half Moon Investigations” by Ranjbar has been published by Porteqal.

Photo: This combination photo shows the front covers of the Persian editions of some books translated by Sheida Ranjbar.

MMS/YAW