Iran’s export to Germany rises 16% in 4 months on year

TEHRAN – The value of Iran’s export to Germany rose 16 percent in the first four months of 2022, as compared to the first four months of 2021, according to the data released by the European Union's statistics office Eurostat.

The Eurostat’s data show that Iran has exported commodities worth €109 million to Germany in the four-month period of this year, while the figure was €94 million in the same period of time in the past year.

Germany’s export to Iran also increased nine percent to €531 million from €489 million.

As reported, Iran-Germany trade rose 10 percent to stand at €640 million in the first four months of 2022, while the figure was €583 million in the first four months of 2021.

Germany was Iran’s top trade partner among the other member states of European Union in the first four months of this year.

MA/MA