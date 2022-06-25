Iraqi PM due in Tehran on Sunday: report

TERHAN – Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi will arrive in Tehran in an undeclared visit, an Iraqi news website reported.

Iraqi Middle East News website cited an informed source as saying that the Iraqi prime minister will pay a visit to Iran on Sunday.

No further details were available about al-Kadhimi’s visit. It comes amid political deadlock in Iraq over government formation after the Sadrist movement, which had won the recent parliamentary elections, quit parliament over disagreement with other factions.

Iraq has recently cleared its gas debts to Iran after long talks with Iran over how to proceed with the move in light of U.S. sanctions on Iran.