Iran launches second suborbital satellite

TEHRAN— Iran successfully launched Zul-Janah suborbital satellite on Sunday, Defense Ministry spokesman Ahmad Hosseini announced.

Hosseini said the “three-stage” satellite can compete with the world's modern satellites in terms of technology.

It has two stages of solid propulsion and one stage of liquid propulsion, he explained.

The spokesman added the launch of the satellite carrier Zul-Janah was suborbital.

He added, “By the grace of God, the third phase of the combination development of this satellite has started by using the information obtained from this launch.”

It is worth mentioning that the Zul-Janah satellite carrier was tested and evaluated for the first time in February 2021 with the aim of achieving the technology of the most powerful solid fuel engine in the country.