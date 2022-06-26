Iran’s “Leo” wins Grand Prix of Croatian One-Minute Film Festival

TEHRAN – Iranian movie “Leo” has placed top at the Croatian One-Minute Film Festival by winning the Grand Prix of the oldest international film festival in the country.

In this film directed by Moein Ruholamini, Khaled entertains his brother in a special situation with a play-by-play commentary of a big football match. Suddenly he is confronted with certain events.

The closing ceremony of the 30th edition of the festival was held in Pozega on Saturday evening during which another Iranian film was awarded with two prizes.

“Pandora”, directed by Kamran Hushmandian about an acid attack story, was granted the runner-up and UNICA Medal, a special prize given by the Union Internationale du Cinéma (UNICA)for promoting solidarity between nations or using new forms of expression.

Parviz Esmaeili, the Iranian ambassador to Zagreb, received all the awards on behalf of the Iranian filmmakers, who were unable to attend the closing ceremony, the Embassy of Iran in Zagreb announced.

The awards were handed over to Esmaeili by the director of the festival, Zeljko Balog, and jury president Vaclav Antonin Simek.

“You Reap What You Sow” by Taiwanese director Kao Chia-Hung won first prize and “The Little Prince for Grownups” by Zoran Catic from Bosnia and Herzegovina garnered third prize.

The audience award went to “New Age” by Slovakian director Jan Kuska.

Lejla Dedic, Tadija Tadic, Velimir Grgic and Zvonimir Karakatic were the members of the jury.

The 30th edition of the Croatian One-Minute Film Festival, which is organized annually by GFR FILM – VIDEO Pozega, took place from June 22 to 26.

The official program of the festival was presented at several locations in Pozega.

During the festival days, a selection of one-minute films from the previous editions was screened, as well as an exhibition of photographs and one of the highlights of the festival - the international film quiz for filmmakers and guests.

In addition, a half-day excursion for all the guests was organized.

This year, all the filmmakers who could not attend the festival were offered the opportunity to watch the official program online.

Photo: Iranian Ambassador Parviz Esmaeili (2nd L) shakes hands with jury president Vaclav Antonin Simek after receiving an award on behalf of an Iranian filmmaker at the Croatian One-Minute Film Festival in Pozega, Croatia, on June 25, 2022.

