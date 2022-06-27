Government seeking to revive Trade Ministry

TEHRAN— Iranian government spokesman announced late on Sunday that the cabinet had agreed to revive the Ministry of Trade which currently falls under the responsibility of Ministry of Industry, Mines and Trade.

Writing on his Twitter page late Sunday, Ali Bahadori Jahromi announced, “The government today agreed on a plan to form a Ministry of Commerce.”

He then elaborated, “Among the reasons for agreeing to strengthen and consolidate government regulatory instruments (through the formation of commerce ministry) on the market were more effective price controls, trade facilitation and foreign trade prosperity, unified policy and agility in trade, and more serious consumer protection.”

The Trade Ministry was merged with the Ministry of Industry and Mines in 2011.

