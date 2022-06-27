Tehran, Baghdad determined to expand all-out ties

TEHRAN – Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has said Iran and Iraq are determined to expand mutual relations in all areas, especially in economic sectors, Shana reported.

Speaking in a joint press conference with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi on Sunday, Raisi said: “Iran's relations with Iraq are very deep, rooted in common cultures, beliefs, and long-standing brotherhood between the two nations, and today senior officials of the two countries have serious will to develop relations in all areas.”

He mentioned his talks with Al-Kadhimi, saying: “In today's talks we discussed political, economic, and trade relations between the two countries and agreed to expand the interactions in all these areas.”

Al-Kadhimi for his part emphasized that within the framework of mutual interests of the Iranian and Iraqi nations, the countries will expand their economic interactions.

"Today we agreed to further expand our economic ties, in the framework of safeguarding the mutual interests of the two nations," the prime minister said.

He further referred to an agreement reached between the two countries for facilitating the pilgrimage trips of the Iranians to Imam Hussain’s holy shrine during a certain period of Arbaeen (the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary).

The Iraqi prime minister also said that another part of his consultations with the Iranian officials was on the regional challenges, in which both sides agreed on the need for restoration of regional peace and stability.

According to the prime minister, joint efforts to ensure food security that is endangered due to the Ukraine war, was also among the reached agreements.

Iran, Iraq eye co-op in developing joint fields

Al-Kadhimi also met with Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber on the same day, during which the two officials discussed ways of cooperation in various fields.

“The grounds are ready for cooperation between the two governments of Iran and Iraq in the fields of academia, transportation, developing joint fields, energy, technical and engineering services, medicine, and health,” Mokhber said.

In this meeting, while reviewing the previous negotiations and agreements reached in various economic fields, the two sides exchanged views on removing obstacles and accelerating the implementation of these agreements.

Al-Kadhimi arrived in Tehran on Sunday at the head of a high-level delegation to hold talks with Iranian officials.

Photo: President Raisi (R) and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi attend a press conference in Tehran on Sunday.