100 agro innovation farms to be set up across Iran

TEHRAN - The head of the Agriculture Ministry’s Institute of Education and Extension has said 100 agricultural innovation farms will be set up in the country in the near future, IRIB reported on Tuesday.

According to Ali-Akbar Moayedi, the mentioned farms are aimed to transform the country’s agriculture and expand knowledge in this field.

The official noted that the first agricultural science and technology park in the country has been already launched, and the establishment of 10 agricultural villages is also on the agenda, which can shape a bright future for the country in this field.

“In the current world, food security has a very important place and the annual production of 126 million tons of agricultural products in the country has created a high level of security in this regard,” the official said stressing the significant of the agricultural sector in the country’s economy.

Moayedi added that currently, four percent of the country’s knowledge-based companies are active in the agricultural sector, saying: “we are determined to increase this figure to twenty percent so that our agriculture would be based on modern knowledge and technology."

Latest statistics published by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) show that Iran currently stands among the world’s top producers of agricultural products.

Based on the FAO data, the Islamic Republic is the third-largest producer of dates, honey, pistachios, and walnuts in the world.

Iran is also the 12th largest producer of wheat in the world. The country’s wheat production in 2020 amounted to 15 million tons. China is the world's largest producer of the strategic grain with 134 million tons, followed by India and Russia.

In the production of tea, Iran is ranked 12th as well with a production of more than 84,000 tons. China topped the list with 2.97 million tons of tea output, followed by India and Kenya.

The Islamic republic is also ranked 13th in barley production, 18th in terms of olive production, and 19th in the production of pears and tomatoes.

