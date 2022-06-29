Iran futsal goalkeeper Samimi hangs up his gloves

TEHRAN – Iran national futsal team goalkeeper Alireza Samimi announced his retirement from national duty on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old custodian represented Iran in three editions of the FIFA Futsal World Cup.

Samimi helped Iran win their first-ever bronze medal in the competition in the 2016 edition.

He has already won two AFC Futsal Championship in 2016 and 2018 as well as two AFC Futsal Club Championships with the Iranian clubs.

Samimi was a member of Iran national futsal team since 2008 and made 130 appearances for Iran.

He was among the top ten goalkeepers in the world in 2018, 2017 and 2016, according to the list published by the Futsal Planet website.