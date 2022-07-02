ICCIMA holds Iran-Tanzania business webinar

TEHRAN – Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) held an online seminar on Iran-Tanzania trade on Saturday in which the trade capacities and the existing obstacles in the way of developing the economic relations between the two countries were explored and discussed.

The webinar was attended by senior officials from the two sides including Chargé d'Affaires of the Iranian Embassy in Tanzania Hossein Alvandi, President of Tanzania Chamber of Commerce Paul Koyi, Director-General for the Arab-African States in ICCIMA International Department Shahram Khasipour, and Vice President of Iran-East Africa Joint Chamber of Commerce Masoud Berahman, as well as some businessmen from the two sides.

As the ICCIMA portal reported, the attendees of the online event stressed the need for resolving banking and transportation problems and the implementation of customs agreements as major factors contributing to the development of economic ties between the two sides.

Speaking in this webinar, Alvandi mentioned the positive political relations between the two countries and noted that there are great opportunities for trade and investment between Iran and Tanzania.

Referring to Tanzania's membership in the East African Community (EAC), he continued: “This has created a good condition for Iranian businessmen to access the markets of East African countries since Iranian businessmen can use the tariff facilities of this regional union to export their goods to the region.”

Further in the seminar, Koyi referred to the long-standing relations between Iran and Tanzania, saying: “Iran is a very important and advanced country in the region, and Tanzania Chamber of Commerce is interested in expanding economic relations between the private sectors of the two countries.”

He underlined the fields of energy, petrochemicals, mining, and agriculture to be the most important areas for cooperation between the private sectors of the two countries and called on the Iranian companies to have a stronger presence in Tanzania's economic projects.

