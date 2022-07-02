Iran’s top negotiator meets Russian deputy FM

TEHRAN— Ali Bagheri Kani, Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator, visited Moscow on Friday.

According to a tweet posted by the Russian Mission in Vienna, Bagheri Kani met with Sergei Ryabkov, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia.

The Russian ambassador to Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, and the Iranian ambassador to Moscow, Kazem Jalali, also attended the meeting.

After the meeting, Ulyanov tweeted, “It was a very professional exchange of views on the current situation around the #JCPOA and prospects of the #ViennaTalks. My assessment: despite all the difficulties, the nuclear deal still can be restored. For this to happen the U.S. should demonstrate greater flexibility.”

After a months-long pause, Iran and the United States officially resumed indirect talks in Doha, Qatar. The talks started on Tuesday and lasted until late Wednesday. Enrique Mora, the European Union coordinator for the nuclear talks, conveyed messages between Iran and the United States. The U.S. lead negotiator in Doha was Robert Malley, Joe Biden’s special envoy for Iran.

The nuclear talks, which started in April last year, are intended to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the official name for the 2015 nuclear deal.