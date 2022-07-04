Iran exports $358m of goods to Iraq via Mehran crossing

TEHRAN - Director-General of Customs Administration of the western province of Ilam has said that $358 million worth of commodities has been exported to Iraq from the Mehran border crossing in the first quarter of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-June 21).

In an interview with Mehr News Agency, Ruhollah Gholami noted that 886,000 tons of goods were exported to Iraq through this border in the said quarter.

Exports via the mentioned crossing have increased by 100 percent in terms of weight and 73 percent in terms of value compared to the same period last year, he added.

He underlined that Ilam province customs has won first place this year among the 12 customs bordering Iraq in terms of trade performance.

The Mehran border crossing has created jobs for over 2,000 people working currently in the place, he pointed out.

EF/