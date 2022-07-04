Trump is being damaged by the hearings: professor

TEHRAN - Robert Y. Shapiro, the former chair of the Department of Political Science at Columbia University, says that after hearings Donald Trump has lost the votes of people who may support him because of their hatred towards Democrats.

Last week's testimony at congressional hearings on the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol assault portrayed an enraged Trump throwing food against a White House wall, voicing support for threats against his vice president, and dismissing the news that some of his supporters had come armed with rifles.

Everyone has a point about recent hearings and their potential consequences. But about Trump and GOP-leaning voters, there’s a credible case to be made that the most likely effect of the Jan. 6 hearings isn’t criminal charges against Trump or his party breaking from him fully, but a more gradual realization that it might be best to move in a different direction in 2024 — if for no other reason than Trump’s baggage.

Following is the text of the interview with Shapiro about the consequences of the Jan 6th hearing:

Q: How do you evaluate the Jan 6th hearing sessions?

A: They have raised the visibility once more of what happened leading up to the January 6th assault on the Capitol, and what Trump did and did not do, and the same for those around him



Q: While the difference between Trump and his close colleagues like Mike Pence is undeniable, how can his supporters justify or trust him?

A: He is being damaged by the hearings, if not in a legal sense but in terms of his prospects of winning the 2024 election. His supporters will continue to support him but those who would vote for him only because they dislike the Democrats will be less likely to want to vote for him. And Trump needs these voters.

Q: While many see him as an abnormal impulsive personality, do you agree that Trump was successful in certain areas like economy?

A: The economy was good when he was President but he inherited a strong economy from the Obama presidency period. There is no disagreement that his personality hurt him - especially in how he handled the pandemic.

Q: Do you think America is following the teachings of its founders, given the rate of violence and racism?

A: The founders were overall racists so this is an odd part of the question. America is at odds with the founders if people are deviating from the rule of law and preventing free and fair elections from occurring.

Q: How do you see the future of American democracy in light of such split?

A: I see continued partisan conflict. The future of American democracy itself is fine if the country can hold free and fair elections, and does not prevent or overturn the votes of the people.

