TCCIMA board of representatives holds 35th meeting

TEHRAN - The 35th meeting of the Board of Representatives of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) was held on Tuesday in which the attendees addressed various economic issues and the problems of knowledge-based companies as well as the water shortage in the country.

The meeting was attended by TCCIMA Head Masoud Khansari, members of the chamber’s board, Deputy Minister of Science, Research and Technology Ali Kheiruddin, and the former Acting Agriculture Minister Abbas Keshavarz, the TCCIMA portal reported.

Speaking at the meeting, Khansari addressed the issue of inflation growth in Iran and the world and said: “Currently, the main challenge of most countries is the rising inflation; The main factors causing the increase in inflation are the pandemic, the war between Russia and Ukraine, and the increase in energy prices in the world.”

Fuhrer in the gathering, Keshavarz reviewed some of the main causes of the current water crisis in the country, and Kheiruddin talked about his ministry's plans to help knowledge-based companies to realize the slogan of the year which is “Knowledge-Based Production and Job Creation”.

EF/MA