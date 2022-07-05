EU’s Borrell telephones Iranian FM, first since Doha talks

TEHRAN – European Union foreign policy chief announced on Tuesday that he has talked again with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian about the need to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The telephone call on Tuesday between the two chief diplomats comes after Borrell made a visit to Tehran on June 25, and Iran and the United States resumed indirect talks in Doha, Qatar, on June 28-29. The talks in Doha, which took place after a four-month pause, were mediated by Borrell’s deputy Enrique Mora.

“Spoke again with Iranian Foreign Minister @Amirabdolahian,” Borrell tweeted.

Borrell said he had told the Iranian Foreign minister that is now the time to decide to finalize an agreement to put the JCPOA on the right track. He added it is still possible to restore the agreement but it may be difficult to do so if more time passes.

“If we want to conclude an agreement, decisions are needed now. This is still possible, but the political space to revive the #JCPOA may narrow soon,” Borrell added.

Amir Abdollahian has been reiterating that Iran is sincerely seeking a durable and sustainable agreement provided that the U.S. adopts a “realistic” approach and lifts sanctions on Iran.

Moreover, contrary to the Westerners’ interpretation of the Doha talks, Iran has said the talks were positive.

On the day after the Doha talks, the Iranian ambassador to the UN Majid Takht Ravanchi said, “The ball is in U.S. court and if the U.S. acts realistically and shows its serious intention to implement its obligations, the agreement is not out of reach.”