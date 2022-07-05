Iran FM: Fertility of sanction-removal talks hinges on U.S. flexibility

TEHRAN- Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian stressed on Monday that talks for lifting sanctions would prove fruitful if the U.S. were to display commitment and adaptability.

Amir Abdollahian made the remarks during a phone call with his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr Albusaidi late on Monday.

The senior Iranian diplomat emphasized that his nation is committed to forging a solid and long-lasting accord about the revival of the 2015 nuclear agreement and the lifting of sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

On his part, the Omani foreign minister emphasized the need to reach a final deal and stated that his country backs Iran's legitimate demands.

Iran and the U.S. resumed indirect talks on June 28-29 in Doha, Qatar, after a four-months pause.

The JCPOA, or Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which the U.S. withdrew from in May 2018, was the subject of debate throughout the negotiations.

Iran has repeatedly demanded that the sanctions should be completely lifted in a verifiable way and that the U.S. provide assurances that it won't withdraw from the agreement again in the future.

Two days of meetings on how to lift sanctions on Iran ended last Wednesday in the capital of Qatar, with the two parties agreeing to stay in touch regarding the continuation of the path and the next stage of the talks.

