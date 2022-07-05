Brave Iran defeat Poland in 2022 VNL

TEHRAN – Plucky Iran defeated Poland 3-2 (21-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-27, 15-7) in Week 3 of the 2022 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) Tuesday night.

Kurek Bartosz led Poland with 23 points, and Amirhossein Esfandiar scored 21 points for Iran. Amin Esmaeilnezhad and Milad Ebadipour also earned 18 and 17 points, respectively.

Iran moved up one place to seventh with 14 points.

Iran are scheduled to meet Italy on Thursday and face Slovenia and Serbia in the following day.

The top eight teams will qualify for the quarterfinals which will be held in Italy from July 20 to 24.