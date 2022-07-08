Iran, Uganda confer on expansion of trade ties

TEHRAN - Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari held talks with the President, Prime Minister, and Foreign Ministry Advisor of Uganda in Kampala for strengthening bilateral ties in all fields.

Heading a high-ranking economic delegation, Safari arrived in Uganda’s capital Kampala on Thursday to explore ways to increase bilateral interactions, IRNA reported.

During this visit, Safari discussed avenues of mutual cooperation with Uganda's Minister of Trade, Industry, and Cooperatives Amelia Kyambadde, and Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries Frank Tumwebaze.

In the meetings, the two sides held talks on the imminent holding of a joint economic committee meeting, and expansion of investment in coffee, herd breeding, oil, small industries, and agricultural products as well as the establishment of a permanent fairground for Iran-made products in the African country.

The deputy foreign minister also held talks with Ugandan Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, when the two sides exchanged views on various issues.

As reported, the deputy minister also met with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni during which the officials agreed on the implementation of cooperation agreements, and the exchange of political and economic delegations to evaluate ways to strengthen mutual ties.

Deputy Agriculture Minister Mohammad Aghamiri who accompanied Safari on the visit to Uganda held talks with his Ugandan counterparts on issues of mutual interests.

Uganda and Iran have agreed on putting an end to restrictions on the entry of Iranian medicine and medical equipment into Uganda.

EF/MA