TEHRAN – There are not enough words to describe the current situation of Iran’s football. Maybe chaotic is the best word about the football of the West Asian country.

Less than five months ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the football federation has yet to decide whether it wants to continue with Dragan Skocic or choosing another coach.

Chaotic, nothing else.

The Iranian football federation is leading by interim president Mirshad Majedi and there is much speculation that the federation is under pressure to change the head coach.

What does it mean? What about the independent federation?

The ‘Persian Leopards’ are drawn in Group B along with favorites England, the U.S. and Wales and it means that they have a difficult task to book their place in the knockout stage for the first time ever in their history.

However, we see the lack of the unity in the federation’s board of directors and the players.

The federation has been reportedly linked with Carlos Queiroz and Branko Ivankovic and it means that the federation is committing suicide, without a shadow of doubt.

Skocic led Iran to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the best possible way and it’s not the right time to change the coach since there is not enough time to prepare the team for the competition under leadership of a newly-appointed coach.

Iran football have lost to themselves before they face their opponents in Qatar.