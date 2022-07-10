Iran urges respect to basic rights in Sri Lanka

TEHRAN - Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani has reacted to the developments in Sri Lanka, highlighting the need to respect the basic rights of the people of Sri Lanka.

Kanaani also expressed hope that the situation in the country will return to the path of law as soon as possible, according to the Iranian foreign ministry.

The spokesman also pointed to the constant contacts with the Iranian embassy in Colombo and receiving news of the safety of Iranians living in Sri Lanka, urging them to stay away from gathering focal points and keep in touch with the embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Colombo.

Sri Lanka has been rocked by a wave of protests that toppled the government and forced the country’s president to flee his presidential palace which was stormed by protestors.

In a post on Instagram issued by the Iranian embassy in Colombo, the embassy also congratulated the occasion of Eid al-Adha, and asked Iranian nationals to avoid gatherings and contact the consular section of the embassy in case of necessity.

