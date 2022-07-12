Iran reacts to Sullivan, says no breakthrough in Iran-Russia cooperation

TEHRAN— On Tuesday afternoon, Iran responded to remarks by U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan that Iran is set to supply Russia with drones, saying cooperation between Iran and Russia predates to the onset of the Ukraine war and no specific development came about recently in this regard.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani made the remarks in response to a question raised by journalists regarding the U.S. national security advisor's remarks.

He added that Iran's stance on the Ukraine war is evident and has been declared time and again officially.

Kanaani said the U.S. official makes such claims when Washington and European governments have turned invader and occupiers, including some in West Asia, into an arsenal of diverse lethal arms.

Undoubtedly without those arms, he added, the Israelis would not have been able to continue their crimes, aggression and occupation of Palestine for more than seven decades.

