Quarterly non-oil export to UAE increases 29% year on year

TEHRAN- The value of Iran’s non-oil export to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) rose 29 percent in the first quarter of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-June 21), from that of the same quarter in the previous year, the spokesman of Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) announced.

Ruhollah Latifi said that Iran exported commodities worth $1.645 billion to the UAE in the three-month period of this year.

The official also announced that Iran imported non-oil goods valued at $3.426 billion from the United Arab Emirates in the first quarter of the present year, which was six percent more than the figure for the first quarter of the previous year.

Increasing non-oil exports to the neighboring countries is one of the major plans that the Iranian government has been pursuing in recent years.

Iran shares land or water borders with 15 countries namely UAE, Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Russia, Turkey, Turkmenistan, and Saudi Arabia.

MA/MA